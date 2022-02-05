Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Waste Management, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.61 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Management’s FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $145.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.17. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,945,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,896,165,000 after purchasing an additional 155,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,309,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

