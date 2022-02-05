JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,948 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

In related news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $513,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $448,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,778,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in JOANN by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 486,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 146,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

JOAN stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $470.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. JOANN has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. JOANN’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

