Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.22-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.29. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.62-0.64 EPS.

NYSE JCI opened at $67.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $50.82 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.93.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,133,297 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

