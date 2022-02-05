JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 390 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 390 price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ROG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price target on Rogers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 target price on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 target price on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 392.92.

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

