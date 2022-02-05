JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $152.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $137.38 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $450.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.10 and a 200 day moving average of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

