JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $125.43

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.43 ($1.69) and traded as low as GBX 119.20 ($1.60). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 119.20 ($1.60), with a volume of 1,317,426 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 125.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.49.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

