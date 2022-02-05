Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,534 Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 491.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 406,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.6% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 248,441 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO opened at $38.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

