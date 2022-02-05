Jump Financial LLC Buys New Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,087,160.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $69,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock valued at $25,931,177. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INDI opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

INDI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

