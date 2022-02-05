Jump Financial LLC Has $494,000 Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 415,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,361,000 after acquiring an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 29,726.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 120,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 46.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $9,970,991. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $347.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.68. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $244.44 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

