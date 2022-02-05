Jump Financial LLC Invests $439,000 in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of E. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,070,156 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after acquiring an additional 102,386 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in ENI by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 347,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 84,398 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ENI by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,183,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,862,000 after buying an additional 75,677 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in ENI by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 43,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

NYSE E opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.95. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $31.08.

E has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

ENI Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.