Jump Financial LLC Invests $451,000 in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 10.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Chemours by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chemours by 28.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Chemours by 6,486.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $521,837.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CC opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

