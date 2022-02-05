Jump Financial LLC Invests $477,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $298,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $166.21 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.09 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

