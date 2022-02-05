K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $182.09

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.09 ($2.45) and traded as low as GBX 170.70 ($2.29). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 170.70 ($2.29), with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £76.94 million and a PE ratio of -6.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 170.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 181.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11.

In other K3 Business Technology Group news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($59,155.69). Insiders bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,585,000 over the last 90 days.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

