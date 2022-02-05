Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KARO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Karooooo stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.00. 6,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,004. Karooooo has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gobi Capital LLC grew its holdings in Karooooo by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Karooooo by 150.0% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $3,691,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $3,672,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karooooo in the second quarter valued at $1,929,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

