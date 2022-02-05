KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,814 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.36, for a total transaction of $1,638,761.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,705 shares of company stock valued at $24,170,719 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $613.31 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $467.22 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $666.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $649.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIVB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $789.06.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.