KCM Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,412,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock worth $4,389,721. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESS opened at $326.98 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $252.00 and a one year high of $359.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 121.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.76.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

