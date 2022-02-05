KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dover by 160.9% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

Dover stock opened at $163.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.27. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $118.94 and a 12 month high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

