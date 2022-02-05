KCM Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $79.62 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.61 and a 1 year high of $82.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

