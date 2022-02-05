KeyCorp Comments on Meritage Homes Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meritage Homes in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will earn $4.47 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS.
Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.73.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,877,000 after purchasing an additional 464,916 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,778,000 after purchasing an additional 46,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Meritage Homes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,244,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,421,000 after buying an additional 250,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,083,000 after buying an additional 946,841 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $234,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,277,679. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
