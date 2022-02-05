KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for T-Mobile US in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

