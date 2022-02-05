KeyCorp Increases Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $250.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BILL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $231.67 on Thursday. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.71 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.60 and a 200-day moving average of $250.98.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.03, for a total value of $3,410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.24, for a total transaction of $1,560,428.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,115 shares of company stock worth $129,211,943 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 18.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

