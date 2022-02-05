KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.65.

GGG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

GGG stock opened at $71.88 on Thursday. Graco has a twelve month low of $64.34 and a twelve month high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

