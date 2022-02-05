Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price target for the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.35.

K stock opened at C$6.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.42. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.93%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.30, for a total transaction of C$47,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,111.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 983,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,490,090.20.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.