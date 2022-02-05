Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in January

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,600 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 271,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,306.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

