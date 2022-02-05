Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Komatsu from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of KMTUY stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.23. Komatsu has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $32.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

