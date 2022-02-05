Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the highest is $1.50. Korn Ferry reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE:KFY traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $67.71. 410,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,842. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.52. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $49.58 and a 12 month high of $84.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at $97,569,000. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 595.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 791,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after purchasing an additional 678,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 192.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 398,890 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2,511.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,894,000 after purchasing an additional 277,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,264,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,320,000 after purchasing an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

Earnings History and Estimates for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

