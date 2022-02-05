Krane Funds Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,233 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,997,000 after buying an additional 397,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after buying an additional 637,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after buying an additional 62,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 41.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,307,000 after buying an additional 1,299,653 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,367,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,830,000 after acquiring an additional 67,483 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $67.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.91 and a 52-week high of $70.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

