Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 475.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,553,000 after buying an additional 787,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,191,000 after buying an additional 336,764 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,951,000 after buying an additional 328,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,365,000 after buying an additional 209,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $129.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.63 and a 200-day moving average of $129.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $142.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.