Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 34.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $178.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.57 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

