Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes $440,000 Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,351,000 after acquiring an additional 818,407 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,669,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806,085 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 43.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,037,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,726,000 after purchasing an additional 613,401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,429,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,419,000 after purchasing an additional 595,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $50,589,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

ATO stock opened at $105.76 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

