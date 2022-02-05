Kusama (KSM) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. One Kusama coin can currently be bought for $187.18 or 0.00451038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $69.69 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.90 or 0.07240586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00054778 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,432.56 or 0.99835707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00053567 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006563 BTC.

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

