Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Holdings Raised by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 277,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,828,000 after buying an additional 78,634 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,846,000 after buying an additional 76,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

NYSE:LW opened at $62.75 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

