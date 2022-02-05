Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LANC opened at $153.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.46. Lancaster Colony has a one year low of $145.79 and a one year high of $201.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

LANC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Alan F. Harris bought 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lancaster Colony stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

