Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Lattice Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lattice Semiconductor.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSCC shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 15,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $1,216,967.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,180. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,032 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,286,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $406,403,000 after purchasing an additional 747,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,910,000 after purchasing an additional 412,959 shares during the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,265. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.