Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $363,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XHE. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $103.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.11. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1 year low of $95.75 and a 1 year high of $133.87.

