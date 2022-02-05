Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,688 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $10,759,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,438 shares of company stock valued at $39,814,676 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18. The company has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.44.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.