Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $669,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,647 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Acas LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $147.86 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.51.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.