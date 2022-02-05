Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 980 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 41,969 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,182 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,167 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $172,030,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Bank of America upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.29.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total value of $406,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $1,203,610 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $358.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

