Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,054 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 51.9% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.41 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.41 and a twelve month high of $91.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average is $91.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.