Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Issues Earnings Results

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAZ opened at $41.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.47. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

