Leo T. Metcalf III Purchases 625 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Leo T. Metcalf III purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $27.89 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 30.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

STXB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 25.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 24.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

