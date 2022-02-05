Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Hits Market Cap of $1.82 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $153,374.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.66 or 0.00295281 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011466 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000633 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.