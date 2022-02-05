Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LSPD. TD Securities upgraded Lightspeed POS to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their target price on Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightspeed POS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$110.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.56.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day moving average of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 3.77. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at $1,028,000. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 139,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 69,048 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

