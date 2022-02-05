Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Shares Down 8.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD)’s stock price fell 8.9% on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$130.00 to C$80.00. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock. Lightspeed POS traded as low as C$33.48 and last traded at C$37.14. 503,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,087,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.76.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$128.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$98.12.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$94.32. The stock has a market cap of C$5.96 billion and a PE ratio of -20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.54.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

