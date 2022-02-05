Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.33.

NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Limelight Networks has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $547.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLNW. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

