Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stake Trimmed by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 155,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after acquiring an additional 149,773 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $126.65 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.58 and a 200-day moving average of $137.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

