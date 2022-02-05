Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Linde by 12.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Linde by 20.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Linde by 31.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 96,437.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 23,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $297.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.40.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

