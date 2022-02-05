Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LEV. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.85.

NYSE:LEV opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.57. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Lion Electric will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lion Electric by 16.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,961,000 after acquiring an additional 332,110 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Lion Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Lion Electric by 485.3% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 496,657 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $9,720,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $5,523,000. Institutional investors own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

