Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Livent were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 64.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Livent by 1.3% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Livent by 3.7% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Livent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 119,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Livent by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $22.25 on Friday. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.22, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

