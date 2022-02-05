loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “loanDepot Inc. provides mortgage and non-mortgage loan products. The Company offers consumer credit products to customers, ranging from home loans to unsecured personal loans. loanDepot Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get loanDepot alerts:

LDI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of loanDepot to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of loanDepot from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of loanDepot to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 182,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $1,271,407.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in loanDepot by 18.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on loanDepot (LDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.